Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - sources

April 14, 2023 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow and Ruma Paul for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE/DHAKA, April 14 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) will import two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from TotalEnergies, said two industry sources.

The cargoes, bought at $13.33 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and $13.28/mmBtu, will be delivered on May 16-17 and May 25-26 respectively, added one of the sources.

RPGCL had also additionally issued a tender seeking an LNG cargo for delivery between May 7-8. The tender, which closed on April 4, was awarded to TotalEnergies at $14.84/mmBtu, said the sources.

TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.

