Bangladesh's RPGCL seeks LNG cargo for February delivery

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) is seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery between Feb. 21-22, two industry sources said on Friday.

The tender is sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis and closes on Jan. 29.

Bangladesh had last purchased its spot cargo of 138,000 cubic metres for delivery in June 2022 at $24.25 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu) from trading house Gunvor.

It then halted spot purchases of the fuel due to a spike in prices LNG-AS, which have since eased more than 20% since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

