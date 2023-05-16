Bangladesh rocked by power cuts as cyclone hits gas supply

By Ruma Paul and Sudarshan Varadhan

DHAKA, May 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh faced its worst power cuts in over seven months as a deadly storm forced the closure of both its floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, less than a month after a scorching heatwave caused widespread outages in the south Asian country.

Cyclone Mocha, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in years, made landfall in Myanmar, south of Bangladesh, at the weekend.

"We are experiencing power cuts every other hour and there is hardly any gas to cook. Life has become painful," said Sumi Akhter, who lives on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

Zainul Abdin Farroque, a senior leader of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, accused the government of not doing enough to ensure reliable power supply despite hiking tariffs.

"I am in my village now and there was electricity for just 57 minutes for last 24 hours," Farroque said.

Power supply was about 17% short of demand on Monday while the deficit was more than 14% on Sunday, data from Bangladesh's grid operator showed. The worst shortages were witnessed after midnight, the data showed.

Bangladesh's other floating LNG unit, the Moheshkhali LNG terminal, will resume operations "in the next few days", Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told Reuters. The Moheshkhali LNG terminal is operated by Excelerate Energy EE.N.

Resumption of supply from the terminals is expected to provide a respite from power cuts, before temperatures start soaring in the latter half of the peak summer month of May, potentially further straining the grid.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Sudarshan Varadhan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue, Sonali Paul and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

