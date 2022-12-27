Bangladesh receives offers in tender to buy 50,000 T rice

Adds detail, other offers, from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in a tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice was assessed at $397.03 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said.

The tender closed on Tuesday and offers are still being considered with no purchase yet made, the traders said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp.

Two other trading houses were said to have participated, with Bagadiya Brothers offering $400.01 a tonne CIF liner out and PK Agri offering $428.94 a tonne CIF liner out.

Liner out terms include some ship unloading costs for the seller.

The tender sought price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh had also issued an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of rice, closing on Dec. 21. The lowest offer was believed to be $393.19 CIF liner out, submitted by Bagadiya Brothers, traders said.

Bangladesh, historically the world's third-biggest rice producer, often imports rice to manage shortages caused by natural disasters.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.