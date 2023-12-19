Bangladesh receives offers in 50,000 T wheat purchase tender

Adds expected origins of wheat offered

HAMBURG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat was assessed at $315.29 a ton liner out, European traders said after the tender closed on Tuesday.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp International for wheat to be sourced optionally from Russia, Argentina, Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania or Germany.

Traders said other offers believed to have been submitted by trading houses were from MC Food at $316.16 per ton liner out for wheat sourced optionally from Russia, Romania, Bulgaria or Brazil. Cereal Crops offered $320.00 and Grain Flower $319.00, both per ton liner out and for Russian-origin wheat.

CIF (cost insurance freight) liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment was sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, traders said. Bangladesh generally does not make immediate decisions about wheat purchases, which can take some time to be confirmed.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tons of wheat closed on Dec. 12. Bangladesh cancelled and withdrew another tender for 50,000 tons of wheat, which had been due to close on Dec. 27.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman )

