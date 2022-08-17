Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Sept. 1, they said.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment 40 days after contract award to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

Bangladesh is among importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports caused by the fighting in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

