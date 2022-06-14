Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is June 22, they said.

Bangladesh is among importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports caused by the fighting in Ukraine.

Price offers in the wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka)

