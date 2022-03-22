Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is April 4, they said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months to shore up its depleted reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.

Now traders say Bangladesh is also among importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports caused by the conflict between the two countries.

The Black Sea export disruption has seen wheat prices touch 14-year highs in recent weeks and sharply reduced supplies available on world markets. GRA/GRA/EU

In its last wheat tender on March 16, Bangladesh received higher offers than before the fighting in Ukraine started.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

