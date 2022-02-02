Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds details from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 14, they said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country is importing grains to bolster reserves after extreme weather, from floods to heatwaves, damaged crops.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms, which include ship unloading costs for the seller.

The shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

