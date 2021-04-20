Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice -trade

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is May 2.

The announcement is in addition to a separate tender from Bangladesh to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice for import using land transport by railway, closing on April 26.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.

Traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer owing to depleted stocks and record prices after repeated flooding damaged its crop.

The tender seeks price offers on non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for ocean shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ruma Paul in Dhaka Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.