Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice -traders

Gus Trompiz Reuters
PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 16.

The new tender seeks price offers including transport costs for non-basmati parboiled rice, with shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla within 40 days of the signing of a purchase contract, the traders added.

