Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 metric tons wheat - traders

HAMBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Aug. 1, they said.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

The last reported wheat tender from Bangladesh was in September 2022.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by Kim Coghill)

