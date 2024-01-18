News & Insights

Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 metric tons wheat

January 18, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 1, they said.

Price offers in the tender are sought on CIF (cost, insurance and freight) liner out terms which include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origin except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

Bangladesh's state grains buyer purchased about 100,000 tons of milling wheat in two international tenders which closed in December.

