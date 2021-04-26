Commodities

Bangladesh issues new tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is May 6, they said.

