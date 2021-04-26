Bangladesh issues new tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is May 6, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ruma Paul in Dhaka)

