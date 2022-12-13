Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice - traders

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 27.

Bangladesh had also previously issued an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of rice closing on Dec. 21.

The new tender, like the first, seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh, traditionally the third-biggest rice producer in the world, often imports to manage shortages caused by natural disasters.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.