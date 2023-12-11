Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 T wheat

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 27, they said.

Bangladesh has previously issued separate tenders for 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat closing on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

Price offers in the latest tender are sought on CIF liner out, which includes ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

