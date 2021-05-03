Commodities

Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was estimated at $407.79 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said in initial assessments on Monday.

HAMBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was estimated at $407.79 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said in initial assessments on Monday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.

Three trading houses submitted offers, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Ruma Paul )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular