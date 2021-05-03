Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

HAMBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was estimated at $407.79 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said in initial assessments on Monday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.

Three trading houses submitted offers, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Ruma Paul )

