Commodities

Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

Contributors
Ruma Paul Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was $421.99 a tonne CIF liner out, officials and traders said on Monday.

Adds detail from paragraph three

DHAKA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was $421.99 a tonne CIF liner out, officials and traders said on Monday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been made, they said.

The lowest offer was submitted by trading house Swiss Singapore, they said.

Only one other trading house was said to have participated, with Bagadiya Brothers of India offering $427.88 a tonne CIF liner out.

Liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice, with shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla, traders added. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Rice export prices in top exporter India last week touched their highest levels since last June, supported by tight supplies and a stronger rupee, while rising demand buoyed prices in nearby Thailand to their highest since mid-July last year.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular