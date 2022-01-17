Commodities

Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

DHAKA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was $421.99 a tonne CIF liner out, officials and traders said on Monday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been made, they said.

