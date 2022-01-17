Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

DHAKA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was $421.99 a tonne CIF liner out, officials and traders said on Monday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been made, they said.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Michael Hogan in Hamburg)

