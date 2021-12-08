Commodities

Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 tonne wheat purchase tender- traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

HAMBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest price offer assessed at $404.11 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

