Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 tonne wheat purchase tender- trade

Adds detail from paragraph four

DHAKA, June 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest price offer estimated at $335 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

No purchase has yet been made and the offers are still being considered.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Shoubhik.

Traders reported that two other offers were submitted in the tender, by Bagadia Bros at $352.90 a tonne CIF liner out and Agrocorp at $359.59 a tonne CIF liner out.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months. The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.

CIF liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.