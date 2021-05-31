Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 tonne wheat purchase tender- trade

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest price offer estimated at $339.33 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Sunday, European traders said on Monday.

No purchase has yet been made and the offers are still being considered.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Aston.

Traders reported that only one other offer was submitted in the tender, by Agrocorp at $344.38 a tonne CIF liner out.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months. The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.

Price offers in the new tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

