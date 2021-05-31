Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 tonne wheat purchase tender- trade

HAMBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest price offer estimated at $339.33 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Sunday, European traders said on Monday.

No purchase has yet been made and the offers are still being considered.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Aston.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

