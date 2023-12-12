Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 T wheat purchase tender -traders

Updates participant list adding MC Food and removing Aston, adds offered origins

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Tuesday was assessed at $317.56 a metric ton liner out, European traders said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Cereal Crops for Russian wheat.

Traders said other offers believed to have been submitted by trading houses in the tender per metric ton liner out were: Agrocorp International $320.83 for optional origin wheat, MC Food $329.00 for optional origin and Grain Flower $320.00 for Russian wheat.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, traders said. Bangladesh generally does not make immediate decisions about wheat purchases which can take some time to be confirmed.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further assessments of participants and prices are still possible later.

Shipment was sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. CIF liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

Bangladesh has also issued two other separate international tenders to buy 50,000 tons of milling wheat closing on Dec. 19 and Dec. 27.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

