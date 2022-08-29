Commodities

Bangladesh delays deadline in 50,000 tonne wheat tender -traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Bangladesh's state grains buying agency has postponed the deadline for submission of price offers in its international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 18, European traders said on Monday.

HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buying agency has postponed the deadline for submission of price offers in its international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 18, European traders said on Monday.

Other tender terms were unchanged, they said.

Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, government officials said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular