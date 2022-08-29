Bangladesh delays deadline in 50,000 tonne wheat tender -traders

HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buying agency has postponed the deadline for submission of price offers in its international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 18, European traders said on Monday.

Other tender terms were unchanged, they said.

Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, government officials said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

