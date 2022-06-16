Bangladesh cancels and withdraws tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has withdrawn an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

Traders said they had been informed the tender had been withdrawn and cancelled. No reason was given.

The tender had been due to close on June 22.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.