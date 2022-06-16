Commodities

Bangladesh cancels and withdraws tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Bangladesh's state grains buyer has withdrawn an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

Traders said they had been informed the tender had been withdrawn and cancelled. No reason was given.

The tender had been due to close on June 22.

