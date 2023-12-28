Bangladesh buys some 100,000 T wheat in tenders - official

Adds detail, expected origins, shipment periods

DHAKA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state grains buyer has purchased about 100,000 metric tons of milling wheat in two international tenders, which closed earlier in December, an official at Bangladesh’s food ministry said on Thursday.

Some 50,000 tons was bought at $317.56 a ton CIF liner out from Cereal Crop Trading, which was the lowest offer in a tender on Dec. 12.

Another 50,000 tons was bought at $315.29 a ton CIF liner out from Agrocorp International, which was the lowest offer in another tender on Dec. 19.

CIF (cost insurance freight) liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

The official said Bangladesh planned no more tenders for wheat in the current financial year, which starts in July and ends in June.

European traders said Agrocorp’s wheat was expected to be sourced optionally from Russia, Argentina, Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania or Germany.

Cereal Crops was believed to have offered Russian wheat.

Shipment was sought in both tenders 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat could be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

