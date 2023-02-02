Bangladesh asks Adani Power for lower import price for coal

February 02, 2023 — 07:41 am EST

Written by Ruma Paul for Reuters ->

DHAKA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has sent a letter to Adani Power Ltd ADAN.NS to negotiate a lower import price for coal under a power purchase agreement, the state minister for energy and power told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are following Newcastle index pricing for importing coal," said Nasrul Hamid.

"Now that we are getting a discount on the pricing for other coal plants, such as the Payra power plant, we want to open the door for negotiations with Adani, too. We have sent them a letter to discuss the issue."

Adani Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

