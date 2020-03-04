Commodities

Bangkok Bank plans to buy another Indonesian lender - Indonesian regulatory official

Contributor
Tabita Diela Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Bangkok Bank plans to acquire another Indonesian lender after closing its $2.7 billion transaction to purchase a controlling stake in mid-size Indonesian Bank Permata from Standard Chartered and Astra International, an Indonesian official said.

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank plans to acquire another Indonesian lender after closing its $2.7 billion transaction to purchase a controlling stake in mid-size Indonesian Bank Permata from Standard Chartered and Astra International, an Indonesian official said.

"It's in their pipeline," Heru Kristiyana, chief banking supervisor at the Financial Services Authority, told reporters, responding to a question about whether there was a plan to acquire another bank.

Bangkok Bank could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular