Bangkok Bank plans to buy another Indonesian lender - Indonesian regulatory official

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank plans to acquire another Indonesian lender after closing its $2.7 billion transaction to purchase a controlling stake in mid-size Indonesian Bank Permata from Standard Chartered and Astra International, an Indonesian official said.

"It's in their pipeline," Heru Kristiyana, chief banking supervisor at the Financial Services Authority, told reporters, responding to a question about whether there was a plan to acquire another bank.

Bangkok Bank could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)

