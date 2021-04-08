Bang & Olufsen posts 14% quarterly sales increase

Denmark's Bang & Olufsen on Thursday posted a 14% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by new marketing initiatives and higher demand for home entertainment.

The audio and visual equipment maker said sales in the December to February period stood at 698 million Danish crowns ($111 million).

