Bang & Olufsen posts 14% quarterly sales increase

COPENHAGEN, April 8 (Reuters) - Denmark's Bang & Olufsen BO.CO on Thursday posted a 14% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by new marketing initiatives and higher demand for home entertainment.

The audio and visual equipment maker said sales in the December to February period stood at 698 million Danish crowns ($111 million).

($1 = 6.2647 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe Editing by David Goodman )

((Tim.Barsoe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.