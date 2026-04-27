Bang & Olufsen a (CPSE:BO) Price Target Decreased by 20.63% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Bang & Olufsen a (CPSE:BO) has been revised to 10,20 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 20.63% from the prior estimate of 12,85 kr. dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,08 kr. to a high of 12,60 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.19% from the latest reported closing price of 10,08 kr. / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bang & Olufsen a. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BO is 0.02%, an increase of 21.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 2,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 768K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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