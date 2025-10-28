Bang & Olufsen a (BGOUF) Price Target Increased by 20.42% to 2.56

The average one-year price target for Bang & Olufsen a (OTCPK:BGOUF) has been revised to $2.56 / share. This is an increase of 20.42% from the prior estimate of $2.12 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.53 to a high of $2.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.12% from the latest reported closing price of $1.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bang & Olufsen a. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGOUF is 0.02%, an increase of 14.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 2,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 808K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGOUF by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 600K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 504K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGOUF by 9.56% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing a decrease of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGOUF by 26.09% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 57.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGOUF by 115.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.