Bandwidth's General Counsel Dumped Over 90% of His Stock Holdings. Here's a Deeper Look at the Sale.

Key Points

General Counsel Brandon Asbill sold 29,214 shares on June 5, 2026, generating proceeds of ~$2.10 million at a weighted average price of around $72.03 per share.

This disposition covered 90.69% of Asbill's direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 32,214 to 3,000 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings or derivative transactions involved.

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Richard Brandon Asbill, General Counsel of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), reported the direct sale of 29,214 shares of Common Stock in a series of open-market transactions valued at approximately $2.1 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 29,214 Transaction value $2.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$217,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($72.03); post-transaction value based on June 5, 2026 market close ($72.20).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Asbill's historical trade sizes?

This sale of 29,214 shares is above the historical mean for Asbill's sell-only transactions (mean: 22,273 shares), though it is smaller than his largest prior sale (30,000 shares on March 4, 2026).

This sale of 29,214 shares is above the historical mean for Asbill's sell-only transactions (mean: 22,273 shares), though it is smaller than his largest prior sale (30,000 shares on March 4, 2026). What impact does the transaction have on Asbill's direct equity exposure?

The transaction reduced Asbill's direct holdings by 90.69%, leaving him with just 3,000 Common Stock shares directly held after the sale, reflecting a substantial decrease in direct equity exposure.

The transaction reduced Asbill's direct holdings by 90.69%, leaving him with just 3,000 Common Stock shares directly held after the sale, reflecting a substantial decrease in direct equity exposure. Were any indirect holdings or option exercises involved?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold were directly held, and Asbill had no immediately exercisable options outstanding following this transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/5/26) $72.20 Market capitalization $1.63 billion Revenue (TTM) $788.36 million

Company snapshot

Bandwidth provides a cloud-native Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) with integrated voice, messaging, SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted VoIP solutions.

The company serves large enterprises, telecommunications providers, conferencing platforms, contact centers, SMEs, and technology firms across the United States.

Bandwidth Inc. operates at scale within the U.S. cloud communications market, leveraging a robust CPaaS platform to enable seamless integration of voice and messaging into modern applications and services.

The company’s strategy centers on delivering flexible, API-driven infrastructure that supports a diverse client base across industries. Bandwidth’s competitive advantage lies in its specialized focus on enterprise-grade communication solutions and its ability to serve both established corporations and emerging technology firms.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 5 sale of Bandwidth stock by General Counsel Brandon Asbill came at a time when shares were skyrocketing. The stock eventually hit a multi-year high of $75.98 on June 8, just days after Asbill’s disposition.

Bandwidth shares soared after the company released its first-quarter earnings report. Q1 revenue rose to a record $209 million, a strong 20% year-over-year increase. As a result, Bandwidth raised its 2026 full-year outlook to a range between $880 million and $900 million, up from 2025’s $754 million.

The company is doing well thanks to its position in delivering voice technology for artificial intelligence. Due to investor enthusiasm for AI and Bandwidth’s excellent Q1 report, the stock price reached a high point not seen in years. This may have been the catalyst for Asbill dumping over 90% of his directly-held company shares.

While Bandwidth’s business may be doing well, Asbill’s large sale suggests he is bearish on the stock’s future prospects. Since his disposition, the share price has dropped, although its price-to-sales ratio of two is higher than it’s been over the past year, indicating it’s still a good time for shareholders to sell.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bandwidth. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.