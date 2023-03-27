Markets
Bandwidth Unveils Next-generation Cloud Communications Platform Maestro

March 27, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) announced Bandwidth Maestro. Maestro is a first-of-its-kind, next-generation cloud communications platform that enables chief information officers to solve the key challenge of integrating best-in-class real-time voice apps across their unified communications, cloud contact center and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms-resulting in faster time to value and enhanced customer and employee experiences. It is expected to be fully available in the third quarter of this year.

It dramatically reduces complexity of moving to the cloud, while optimizing costs and increasing control of contact center and employee communications in the cloud.

With Bandwidth Maestro, enterprises will be able to easily customize global communications workflows and add state-of-the-art CX and AI capabilities such as conversational AI, machine-learning-based fraud detection, and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools-all interoperable and consumable by software, the company said.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
