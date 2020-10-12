Bandwidth To Acquire Voxbone - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bandwidth (BAND) has agreed to acquire Voxbone, an international enterprise cloud communications provider, for an enterprise value of 446 million euros. Voxbone has been majority-owned by Vitruvian Partners. The consideration to Voxbone shareholders will consist of cash of approximately 338 million euros, with the remainder being paid in Bandwidth class A common stock of approximately 108 million euros.

Bandwidth anticipates that the company will report third quarter revenue and non-GAAP EPS that are above the guidance ranges provided on July 30.

