Bandwidth Surges 258% in the Past Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Bandwidth Inc. BAND has surged 258.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 104%. It has outperformed peers like Anterix Inc. ATEX and Ericsson ERIC. While Anterix has gained 188.3%, Ericsson is up 36.7% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of BAND



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BAND Rides on Cloud Communications Wave

Bandwidth is benefiting from several favorable industry trends that are strengthening its growth prospects. As enterprises increasingly embrace cloud-based communications, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven applications and digital customer engagement solutions, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for communications infrastructure.



The transition from legacy telephony systems to cloud-based communications continues to serve as a major growth catalyst for Bandwidth. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-native communication solutions to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. Bandwidth's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) offerings enable businesses to integrate voice, messaging and emergency services directly into their applications. The ongoing digital transformation across industries is expected to drive sustained demand for these solutions.

AI Adoption Creates New Opportunities

The rapid adoption of AI-powered applications is emerging as an important growth driver. Bandwidth is increasingly positioned as a core infrastructure provider for AI-driven enterprise communications, with its Maestro orchestration platform enabling integration of voice AI into real-time workflows. Customers are deploying AI in production environments, increasing interaction volume and expanding revenue per interaction.



The company’s role in enabling governed workflows allows it to capture incremental usage as enterprises scale AI applications. Management highlighted growing adoption across industries and expects AI-driven interactions to drive sustained increases in platform usage over time. As AI-driven customer engagement becomes more prevalent, Bandwidth is likely to see increased demand for its platform and network services.

Enterprise Customer Relationships Expand

Bandwidth continues to gain traction among large enterprise customers across industries, including healthcare, financial services, software and contact-center solutions. The company's enterprise-focused strategy provides opportunities for recurring revenue growth and deeper customer engagement. Customers are increasingly replacing legacy telecom providers and migrating contact centers to cloud-based architectures, often integrating AI capabilities. These deployments create a land-and-expand dynamic, where initial adoption leads to higher usage and additional services over time. Management noted continued growth in high-value deals and expects this segment to remain a key contributor to revenue expansion.

Margin Expansion Potential

Bandwidth's owned-network model offers significant operating leverage opportunities. As traffic volumes increase, the company can spread network-related costs across a larger revenue base, supporting profitability improvements. Management's focus on automation, operational efficiency and higher-value services could further enhance margins. Continued progress on profitability remains an important factor for investors evaluating the company's long-term investment thesis.

International Expansion Lends Support

Bandwidth is also expanding its global footprint to address the needs of multinational enterprises seeking seamless communications solutions across regions. Growing international capabilities broaden the company's addressable market and create opportunities to diversify revenue streams beyond its core U.S. business.

Investment Takeaway

Bandwidth is benefiting from several powerful secular trends, including cloud communications adoption, AI-driven customer engagement, messaging growth and the migration toward unified communications platforms. Its owned-network infrastructure, expanding enterprise customer base and growing portfolio of communications solutions position the company to capitalize on these opportunities.



The firm delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.1%. It has a VGM Score of A. Bandwidth currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Riding on a robust earnings surprise history and favorable Zacks Rank, Bandwidth appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.