Bandwidth Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.54, changing hands as high as $71.50 per share. Bandwidth Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAND's low point in its 52 week range is $42.61 per share, with $90.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.84.

