Bandwidth Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong AI-Driven Demand

Bandwidth Inc. BAND reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 38 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 18.75%. Earnings increased 5.6% year over year from 36 cents.



Revenues of $209 million surpassed the consensus mark of $201 million by 3.64% and rose 20% year over year. The upside was driven by strong demand across voice and messaging solutions, supported by rising adoption of AI-driven communications.

Bandwidth Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

BAND Revenue Growth Driven by Voice and Messaging

Bandwidth’s top-line growth reflected strength across its core communications platform. Total revenue reached $209 million, up from $174 million in the year-ago quarter, marking a 20% increase.



Cloud communications revenue growth was fueled by expanding enterprise adoption and increasing usage across both voice and messaging offerings. Voice solutions continued to benefit from AI-driven use cases, while programmable messaging saw solid traction from high-volume enterprise customers scaling their engagement platforms.



The company also highlighted momentum in enterprise deals, including multiple large wins and deeper penetration into regulated industries. These wins are enabling customers to transition from legacy systems to cloud-based, AI-enabled communication platforms.

Bandwidth Margin Trends Reflect Mixed Dynamics

Gross margin for the quarter came in at 37%, down from 41% in the prior-year period. However, non-GAAP gross margin remained stable at 59%, indicating underlying operational consistency despite cost pressures.



The divergence between GAAP and non-GAAP margins reflects the impact of non-cash expenses such as depreciation and stock-based compensation. Management emphasized that stable non-GAAP margins highlight the structural efficiency of its owned network and platform model.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% year over year to $26 million, supported by revenue growth and improved operating leverage. This demonstrates the company’s ability to scale profitability alongside expanding demand.

BAND Expands Enterprise Footprint With AI Focus

Bandwidth continues to position itself as a critical infrastructure provider for AI-driven communications. A key highlight was its selection as a partner for Salesforce’s Agentforce Contact Center, reinforcing its role in enabling AI-powered customer engagement.



The company also reported strong traction in financial services, securing million-dollar-plus deals with large institutions. These customers are leveraging Bandwidth’s platform to modernize contact centers and integrate AI-driven workflows.



Additionally, a growing ecosystem of AI application developers is building on Bandwidth’s platform, expanding its use cases across industries such as healthcare, hospitality and customer support. This trend is increasing platform usage and driving higher revenue per customer.

Bandwidth Profitability and Cash Flow Performance

On the bottom line, Bandwidth reported net income of $4 million compared with a net loss of $4 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improved operating performance.



Operating cash flow was positive at $9 million, a notable improvement from negative $3 million last year. Free cash flow was near breakeven at negative $1 million, significantly better than negative $13 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company also strengthened its balance sheet through debt reduction and share repurchases. These actions highlight disciplined capital allocation and a focus on enhancing shareholder value while maintaining financial flexibility.

BAND Guidance Raised on Strong Momentum

Encouraged by first-quarter performance, Bandwidth raised its full-year 2026 outlook. The company now expects revenues in the range of $880 million to $900 million, implying continued growth momentum.



Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $119 million and $125 million for the full year, reflecting sustained profitability improvements. For the second quarter, revenues are expected between $214 million and $220 million, with earnings per share guided to 35-37 cents.



Management attributed the upbeat outlook to strong demand trends, increasing software contribution and improved customer metrics, including retention and average revenue per customer.

Zacks Rank

Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting a growth of 24.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 9% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a 5.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.4% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, implying a fall of 4.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.5%. Pinterest delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 3.6% in the last four reported quarters.

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