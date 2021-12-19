Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 30% in that time. But in three years the returns have been great. In three years the stock price has launched 106% higher: a great result. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Bandwidth isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Bandwidth saw its revenue grow at 32% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 27% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BAND Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Bandwidth shares, which cost holders 60%, while the market was up about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 27% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Bandwidth is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

