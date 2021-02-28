Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a mediocre week for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shareholders, with the stock dropping 16% to US$158 in the week since its latest yearly results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 76% toUS$1.83 per share. Revenues of US$343m did beat expectations by 5.0%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:BAND Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Bandwidth are now predicting revenues of US$464.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 59% to US$0.75. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$452.5m and losses of US$0.14 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$199, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Bandwidth, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$227 and the most bearish at US$145 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Bandwidth's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 35% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 18%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Bandwidth is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Bandwidth. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$199, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Bandwidth going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Bandwidth (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

