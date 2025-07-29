Bandwidth Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND):

Earnings: -$4.93 million in Q2 vs. $4.06 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bandwidth Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.83 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.33 per share Revenue: $180 million in Q2 vs. $174 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $189 - $191 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $745 - $760 Mln

