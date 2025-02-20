BANDWIDTH Earnings Results: $BAND Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANDWIDTH ($BAND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $209,970,000, beating estimates of $207,570,000 by $2,400,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BAND stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BANDWIDTH Insider Trading Activity

BANDWIDTH insiders have traded $BAND stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARYL RAIFORD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,660 shares for an estimated $429,537 .

. DAVID A. MORKEN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,738 shares for an estimated $419,921 .

. REBECCA BOTTORFF (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,116 shares for an estimated $202,974 .

. RICHARD BRANDON ASBILL (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,549 shares for an estimated $152,129 .

. DEVIN M KRUPKA (Controller, PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,382 shares for an estimated $137,201 .

. KADE ROSS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,307 shares for an estimated $127,666 .

. DEVESH AGARWAL (CSSO and Interim COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,867 shares for an estimated $122,319.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BANDWIDTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of BANDWIDTH stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.