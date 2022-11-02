Bandwidth (BAND) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Revises View

Bandwidth Inc. BAND reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates and well exceeding its guided range. The strong performance was backed by enterprises increasingly relying on Bandwidth’s platform for communications in the cloud. In order to drive growth, the company plans to focus on winning large enterprises and becoming the best global CPaaS platform for scaling digital engagement.

Quarter Details

On a GAAP basis, the net loss during the quarter was $0.8 million or a loss of 3 cents per share compared with a loss of $6.9 million or a loss of 28 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP net income during the reported quarter was $8 million or 27 cents per share compared with net income of $6.5 million or 25 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24 cents.

Revenues improved to $148.3 million from $130.6 million in the prior-year quarter and exceeded the consensus estimate of $141 million. The growth was backed by high demand for digital engagement and strong contributions from monthly recurring charges for phone numbers and emergency services.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin during the quarter was 57%, reflecting growth of 3 percentage points, primarily due to efficient pricing and product mix and continued excellent execution within the cloud operations and service groups. Adjusted EBIDTA was $12.8 million compared with $14.2 million a year ago.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first nine months of 2022, net cash from operating activities was $24.3 million compared with $23.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $166.4 million, with accrued expenses and other current liabilities of $75.1 million.

Guidance Up

Backed by robust quarterly results, Bandwidth revised its outlook for 2022. It currently expects revenues in the band of $562 million to $564 million, up from prior expectations of $551 million to $557 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the band of 35 cents to 37 cents per share, up from the prior range of 10 cents to 14 cents per share.



For the fourth quarter, revenues are expected to be in the band of $146 million to $148 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be within 3-5 cents per share.

