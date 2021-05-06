Bandwidth (BAND) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates on Revenue Growth

Bandwidth Inc. BAND reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Bottom Line

On a GAAP basis, net loss in the March quarter was $5.3 million or loss of 21 cents per share compared with a net loss of $1.1 million or loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The deterioration despite narrower operating loss was largely due to other expenses to the tune of $5.6 million.



Adjusted net income came in at $8.3 million or 30 cents per share compared with $1.1 million or 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29 cents, delivering a surprise of 2,900%.

Bandwidth Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

Revenues

Quarterly total revenues were $113.5 million compared with $68.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The 65.7% growth was primarily driven by higher Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) revenues. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $108 million.



Segment-wise, CPaaS revenues increased 69.4% year over year to $100.1 million and accounted for 88.2% of total revenues. The rise was primarily driven by increased demand for work-from-home connectivity solutions.



Bandwidth had 2,959 active CPaaS customers as of Mar 31, 2021, up 63.7% year over year. This includes the contribution from Voxbone. The dollar-based net retention rate was 125% compared with 126% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted CPaaS gross profit jumped to $51.7 million from $29.7 million with respective margins of 52% and 50%.



Other revenues increased to $13.3 million from $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Total operating expenses were $52.2 million compared with $35 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss was $37K compared with a loss of $2.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted gross profit in the quarter improved to $57.4 million from $34.7 million with margin of 51% and 51%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $13.4 million compared with $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2021, Bandwidth generated $10 million of net cash from operating activities against cash utilization of $7.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2021, this enterprise software developer had $319.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $464.8 million of convertible senior notes. This compares with the respective tallies of $72.2 million and $282.2 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Q2 & 2021 Guidance

Bandwidth has provided guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021. For the ongoing quarter, total revenues are expected in the range of $116-$117 million. CPaaS revenues are expected in the band of $101.2-$102.2 million. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be 8-10 cents per share.



For 2021, total revenues are anticipated in the range of $473.1-$476.1 million. CPaaS revenues are projected in the band of $417.6-$420.6 million. Adjusted earnings are estimated in the range of 47-55 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Vicor Corporation VICR, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI and Western Digital Corporation WDC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.



Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.



Western Digital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vicor Corporation (VICR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.