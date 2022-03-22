Bandwidth (BAND) Teams Up With Pindrop for Voice Authentication

Bandwidth Inc. BAND has announced a partnership with Pindrop, a privately-held leader in voice authentication technology.



Pindrop can now be integrated with Bandwidth to give enterprises a direct route to migrate their contact centers to the cloud with authentication and anti-fraud technology of the former.



The out-of-the-box integration underscores Bandwidth’s plan to become the preferred network platform for enterprise cloud contact centers.



Bandwidth’s cloud-native platform streamlines the growth of Pindrop’s voice authentication. Pindrop’s technology can help future-proof against evolving security issues in voice calling.



Bandwidth benefits from significant growth in Communications Platform-as-a-Service revenues.



The stock has, however, lost 77.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 51.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Security has become critical in contact centers both as a convenience to end users and to protect against voice-based attacks.



Enterprises migrating to a digital Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution can now unbundle the telephony and “Bring Your Own Carrier” (BYOC) using Bandwidth with Pindrop’s solution.



Bandwidth’s suite of CCaaS Duet solutions will now include Pindrop within the call path, enabling enterprises to unbundle their telephony and integrate across their entire communications system.



We believe that Bandwidth’s portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across diverse markets.



Further, the company’s dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for Enhanced 911 in the United States.



BAND currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 125.4% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 17.4% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 18.6% in the past year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.