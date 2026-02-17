Bandwidth (BAND) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth (BAND) to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. Revenues are expected to be $207.17 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 200% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bandwidth metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Messaging surcharges' should come in at $56.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cloud communications' will reach $150.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- International' will likely reach $27.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $178.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Bandwidth have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the -1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BAND is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

