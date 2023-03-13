Bandwidth (BAND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bandwidth (BAND) closed the most recent trading day at $14.12, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise software developer had lost 41.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Bandwidth will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133 million, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $580.11 million, which would represent changes of +20.37% and +1.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bandwidth should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.77% lower within the past month. Bandwidth currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bandwidth has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.2, which means Bandwidth is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BAND's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Communication - Infrastructure industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

