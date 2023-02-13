Bandera Partners Increases Position in Joint (JYNT)

Fintel reports that Bandera Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Joint Corp (JYNT). This represents 17.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 2.04MM shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.28% and an increase in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.34% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joint is $27.28. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.34% from its latest reported closing price of $15.13.

The projected annual revenue for Joint is $124MM, an increase of 28.61%. The projected annual EPS is $0.20, an increase of 955.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joint. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 9.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYNT is 0.12%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.53% to 13,692K shares. The put/call ratio of JYNT is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,091K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 495K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 24.05% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 451K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 35.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 446K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 15.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 301K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Joint Background Information

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times 'Top 200+ Franchises' and Entrepreneur's 'Franchise 500®' lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

