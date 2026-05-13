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Bandai Namco Stock Gains On Higher FY26 Results; Sees Weak Earnings In H1, FY27

May 13, 2026 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (NCBDY, 7832.T), a Japanese mass media and entertainment company, reported Wednesday higher profit and net sales for fiscal 2026. Further, the company issued outlook for first half and fiscal 2027, expecting lower earnings.

In Tokyo, the shares were gaining 4.6 percent to trade at 3,815.00 yen.

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, profit attributable to stockholders came in at 140.65 billion yen or 217.49 yen per basic share, up 8.6 percent from 129.30 billion yen or 197.88 yen per basic share last year.

Operating profit grew 5.2 percent year-over-year to 189.52 billion yen.

The company's net sales for the period increased 8.6 percent to 1.35 trillion yen from 1.24 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead for the first half of fiscal ending March 31, 2027, the company projects profit attributable to stockholders of 60 billion yen or 93.55 yen per basic share, a drop of 24 percent from last year; operating profit of 84 billion yen, down 20.4 percent year-over-year; and net sales to be down 5.3 percent to 610 billion yen.

For the full year, the company projects attributable profit of 130 billion yen or 202.69 yen per basic share, down 7.6 percent from last year; and operating profit of 185 billion yen, down 2.4 percent year-over-year.

Net sales would be 0.1 percent higher at 1.35 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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