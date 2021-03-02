BAND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.76, changing hands as low as $150.54 per share. Bandwidth Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAND's low point in its 52 week range is $50.89 per share, with $198.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.40.

